Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -145.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 39,436 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

