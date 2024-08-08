Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.19. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

