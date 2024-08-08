Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.43

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

