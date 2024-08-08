Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 1,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
Further Reading
