Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

