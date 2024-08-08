Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.57.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.