DigiByte Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $112.88 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,003.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00557830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00100185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00259266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00071339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,177,519,848 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.