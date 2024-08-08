Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

NYSE DBD traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 32,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.