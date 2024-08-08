Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $249.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded up $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.