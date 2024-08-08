Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

TSE:DXT traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$5.90. 25,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,028. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.67.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.51349 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

