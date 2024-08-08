Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.
Devon Energy Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:DVN traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 3,933,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,778. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.
Devon Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
