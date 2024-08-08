Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 3,933,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,778. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.