Devon Energy Co. (DVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 30th

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.3% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

