Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $3.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 33.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $613,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

