Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $63.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

