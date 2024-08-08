Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,662,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.