Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.
Delek US Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 272,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $50,348 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
