Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 409,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $53.80.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKL. Truist Financial began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

