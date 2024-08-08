Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DCTH has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

DCTH traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,223. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

