Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0 million-$62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.7 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

DH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $451.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

