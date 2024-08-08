Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.51 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

DH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,499. The stock has a market cap of $449.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $11.34.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

