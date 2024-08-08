Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Datadog also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.62 to $1.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.37.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 5.3 %

Datadog stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.63, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,419,630.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.