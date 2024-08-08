DA Davidson Raises Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $73.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

K has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.93.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $75.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $5,757,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,990,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,267,088. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

