DA Davidson Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Stock Down 1.2 %

ITT opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ITT by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.