CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.170-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $932.0 million-$942.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.5 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17-2.36 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $21.07 on Thursday, hitting $264.54. 309,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.41 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $284.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

