Cwm LLC Sells 9,790 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,341. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.