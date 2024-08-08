Cwm LLC Sells 436 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.29. 5,179,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

