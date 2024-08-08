Cwm LLC Sells 31,830 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,830 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of ACV Auctions worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $15,016,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,582. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

