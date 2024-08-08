Cwm LLC Sells 21,567 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

FMAR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 32,193 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $702.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

