Cwm LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.89% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFEB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 250.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of FFEB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,033 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

