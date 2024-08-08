Cwm LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LMT traded up $6.95 on Wednesday, reaching $548.51. 1,257,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,356. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $562.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.97. The company has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.46.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

