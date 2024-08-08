Cwm LLC Sells 136 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.18. 41,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,141. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

