Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 602.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $268.56. 162,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,391. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average of $255.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

