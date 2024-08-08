Cwm LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

