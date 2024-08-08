Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after buying an additional 917,284 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RPV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. 160,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,632. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.