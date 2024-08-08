Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 233,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of DMAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 233,809 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

