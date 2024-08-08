Cwm LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after acquiring an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 246,622 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,800. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

