Cwm LLC Purchases 607,311 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4,077.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,311 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after acquiring an additional 474,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,000. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

