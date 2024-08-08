Cwm LLC Purchases 43,397 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTHI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 388,064 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 220,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,752. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $753.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
