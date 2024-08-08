Cwm LLC Purchases 417 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $8.96 on Thursday, hitting $534.30. The stock had a trading volume of 248,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $541.50 and a 200 day moving average of $534.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

