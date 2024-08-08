Cwm LLC Purchases 29,216 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 100,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 607.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $745.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.