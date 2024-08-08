Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $2,983,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,207 shares of company stock worth $10,016,164. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Down 31.0 %

FROG stock traded down $10.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,166,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,485. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.