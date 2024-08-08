Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

UL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 632,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

