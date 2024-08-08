Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,807. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average is $208.21.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

