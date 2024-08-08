Cwm LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. 67,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,314. The company has a market cap of $904.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

