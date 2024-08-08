Cwm LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,282 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. 3,887,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
