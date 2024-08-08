Cwm LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

