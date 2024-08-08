Cwm LLC Has $26.88 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. 4,214,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

