Cwm LLC Has $25.62 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 302.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,330,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,570,869. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

