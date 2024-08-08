Cwm LLC Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,352 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.62. 1,662,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

