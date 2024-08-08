Cwm LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOV. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DNOV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,057 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

